Weekend Planner
Your Top 4 Things to Do: Sept. 13-19
Van Wezel Friday Fest, $7 Saturdays at Mote and more.
Van Wezel Friday Fest Presents the Doctor Dave Band
Sept. 14
Get ready for some high-energy Southern rock when Friday Fest returns to the Van Wezel bayfront lawn for the last free outdoor concert of the summer series. Food trucks and beverage vendors, too. Bring your lawn chair.
$7 Saturdays at Mote
Sept. 15, 22 and 29
If you’re a Florida resident, grab the kids and head to Mote Aquarium for just $7 per person every Saturday through September (valid for parties up to four with a valid Florida I.D.). Lots of fascinating sea life to behold, from otters to sea turtles to sharks and manatees.
A Taste of Downtown
Sept. 15
A tasty way to explore the historic Sarasota Opera House, as several downtown restaurants offer samples of their best fare and the talented youngsters of the Sarasota Youth Opera serenade you. It’s all to benefit the Youth Opera, which once again will present a fully stages production on the theater’s main stage in November.
Watercolors from the Permanent Collection at the Ringling Museum
Opening Sept. 15
Watercolors by Edward Hopper and 13 other important American and European artists of the late 18th through 20th centuries are featured in this new exhibit at The Ringling. On view through Feb. 3.
Special Events