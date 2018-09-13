Your Top 4 Things to Do: Sept. 13-19

Dr. Dave Band Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sept. 14

Get ready for some high-energy Southern rock when Friday Fest returns to the Van Wezel bayfront lawn for the last free outdoor concert of the summer series. Food trucks and beverage vendors, too. Bring your lawn chair.

Mote Aquarium Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Sept. 15, 22 and 29

If you’re a Florida resident, grab the kids and head to Mote Aquarium for just $7 per person every Saturday through September (valid for parties up to four with a valid Florida I.D.). Lots of fascinating sea life to behold, from otters to sea turtles to sharks and manatees.

Sarasota Opera House Image: John Pirman

Sept. 15

A tasty way to explore the historic Sarasota Opera House, as several downtown restaurants offer samples of their best fare and the talented youngsters of the Sarasota Youth Opera serenade you. It’s all to benefit the Youth Opera, which once again will present a fully stages production on the theater’s main stage in November.

Edward Hopper, American, 1882-1967, Jenness House Looking North, 1934, Watercolor, Image: 19 x 27 1/2 in. (48.3 x 69.9 cm), The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Opening Sept. 15

Watercolors by Edward Hopper and 13 other important American and European artists of the late 18th through 20th centuries are featured in this new exhibit at The Ringling. On view through Feb. 3.