New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December
Frontier Airlines will begin offering direct, nonstop flights between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December. The flights will be offered three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning Monday, Dec. 10. Earlier this year, Frontier announced new flights between Sarasota and Cleveland and between Sarasota and Philadelphia.