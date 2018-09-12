More Than 750 Attendees Expected at Regional Business Expo

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present the 10th annual East Meets West Regional Business Expo from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Attendees can mix and mingle with professionals from across Sarasota and Manatee counties and learn about new products and services from local businesses. More than 100 exhibitors and 750 people are expected to participate. Tickets are $5-$10.