City Official Named Florida Housing Coalition Board Chair

Don Hadsell (left) Image: Lori Sax

Don Hadsell, the director of the Office of Housing and Community Development with the City of Sarasota, was recently named the board chair of the Florida Housing Coalition. The Coalition is a statewide nonprofit that brings together housing advocates and resources so that all Floridians have a quality affordable home and suitable living environment. In his new role, Hadsell will oversee the board and its committees and serve as a spokesperson promoting and championing the Coalition's mission and work.