Organizations Partner to Boost Snook Population Hurt by Red Tide

A volunteer with a snook near Boca Grande Image: Conor Goulding/Mote Marine Laboratory

The Coastal Conservation Association Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory are partnering in an effort to boost the population of snook after losses caused by red tide. The two-year initiative includes raising and releasing 10,000 hatchery-reared juvenile snook along Florida’s southwest coast; it will launch next April after the red tide bloom passes and waters are determined to be safe. The program will cost $440,000, which will be covered by a public Adopt-a-Snook campaign and other nonprofit partnerships.