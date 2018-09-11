Former YMCA Executive Joins Embracing Our Differences Board

Larry Lev Image: Courtesy Su Byron

Larry Lev—the former senior vice president and chief operating officer of Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, New Jersey's largest YMCA association—recently joined the board of Embracing Our Differences. During Lev's tenure with the New Jersey YMCA, the association grew its budget from $23 million to $32 million. In all, Lev spent 47 years with the YMCA in locations around the world. Embracing Our Differences is the nonprofit that organizes the annual outdoor juried art exhibition in Sarasota's Bayfront Park, as well as other educational initiatives, programs and resources for teachers and students.