University President Stepping Down

Judy Genshaft Image: Courtesy news.usf.edu

University of South Florida system president Judy Genshaft announced Monday that she will step down from her position next July. Since Genshaft became president in 2000, the university’s enrollment has grown by 40 percent and its four-year graduation rate has tripled. In 2017, the university became just the third public university in the country founded since 1956 to complete a $1 billion fundraising campaign. During Genshaft’s tenure, the university’s endowment has grown from $254 million to $480 million.