Theater Names New Associate Artistic Director

Celine Rosenthal Image: Courtesy Sasha Goodrich

Asolo Repertory Theatre recently hired Celine Rosenthal as its associate artistic director. Rosenthal, previously an artistic associate and directing fellow at Asolo Rep, serves as a member of the theater's senior leadership team, collaborating with producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards in defining, planning and achieving the theater's artistic vision. Rosenthal is an NYU Tisch School of the Arts alumnus, Tony-nominated producer and a founding member of the Neela Theatre Project for at-risk youth in Mumbai, India. She received her master of fine arts in directing from The New School.