Report Puts Powerboat Race Economic Impact at $21.9 Million

This year's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival Image: Courtesy Lucy Nicandri

This year's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival generated $21.9 million in economic impact to the area and raised more than $100,000 for the nonprofit that puts on the event, according to a new report. The event, which took place June 23-July 4, generated an estimated 14,800 hotel room nights and direct expenditures totaled $9.4 million, according to the report. The festival's economic impact has declined in recent years, from $37.2 million in 2016 to $36.2 million last year to this year's $21.9 million. The event raises money Suncoast Charities for Children, a 501(c)(3) that provides grants to nonprofits that provide services for children and adults with special needs. Next year's festival runs June 28-July 7.