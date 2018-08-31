  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

The Florida Watercolor Society's 47th annual exhibition, convention and trade show takes place here this month.

By Kay Kipling 8/31/2018 at 10:18am Published in the September 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Sunlight on Grant by Jane Walker

Image: Jane Walker

If you think of watercolor artists at all, you may picture them lost in dreamy reverie somewhere in the woods, as they render nature scenes in quiet solitude. Now picture hundreds of them gathered together in noisy celebration of their medium, as will be the case when the Florida Watercolor Society presents its 47th annual exhibition, convention and trade show here this month.

The event welcomes watercolorists from all over the state and takes place annually in different cities, with Sarasota the host only every five to eight years. It’s a chance for the artists to study at workshops with well-known painters like Thomas Schaller (who’s also juror for the Best of 2018 gallery show), to attend lectures, mingle with other enthusiasts and see their work in a public setting.

Most activities, including those workshops, demonstrations and lectures, are set for the Hyatt Regency, Sept. 27-30, but this year’s 100 winning paintings will be on view at ArtCenter Manatee starting Sept. 7 and running through Oct. 26, with a public reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Details: floridawatercolorsociety.org

Filed under
art
Show Comments

Related Content

Old Master

The Southern Atelier Focuses on Classically Inspired Realism

07/26/2018 By Audrey Warne

Preview

Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

08/27/2018 By Audrey Warne

Preview

Ezra Masch's VOLUMES Opens This Weekend at the Ringling

08/08/2018 By Audrey Warne

Preview

This Sarasota Group Is One of the Oldest Women's Arts Collectives in the U.S.

06/28/2018 By Audrey Warne

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

11:26am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

10:43am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

10:41am By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

10:18am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

08/30/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

08/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

12:51pm By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

11:55am By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

10:51am By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

10:24am By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

11:00am By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

10:32am By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

08/30/2018 By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe