Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

Sunlight on Grant by Jane Walker Image: Jane Walker

If you think of watercolor artists at all, you may picture them lost in dreamy reverie somewhere in the woods, as they render nature scenes in quiet solitude. Now picture hundreds of them gathered together in noisy celebration of their medium, as will be the case when the Florida Watercolor Society presents its 47th annual exhibition, convention and trade show here this month.

The event welcomes watercolorists from all over the state and takes place annually in different cities, with Sarasota the host only every five to eight years. It’s a chance for the artists to study at workshops with well-known painters like Thomas Schaller (who’s also juror for the Best of 2018 gallery show), to attend lectures, mingle with other enthusiasts and see their work in a public setting.

Most activities, including those workshops, demonstrations and lectures, are set for the Hyatt Regency, Sept. 27-30, but this year’s 100 winning paintings will be on view at ArtCenter Manatee starting Sept. 7 and running through Oct. 26, with a public reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Details: floridawatercolorsociety.org