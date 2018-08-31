Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

From left to right: Stephen Baker, Thomas Gravelle and Natasha Herrera Image: Courtesy Natasha Herrera

Sarasota's Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall recently hired three new employees in its marketing department: Stephen Baker, Thomas Gravelle and Natasha Herrera. Baker, the director of marketing and audience development, has been involved in promoting the arts for organizations such as the Minnesota Orchestra and Carnegie Hall. Gravelle, a graphic artist, comes to the Van Wezel from the Observer Media Group, where he was a graphic designer in the creative services department. Herrera, who handles press and public relations, recently moved to Sarasota from Ocala, where she spent two years as marketing manager for the Reilly Arts Center and Ocala Symphony Orchestra.