Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

7522 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's LV7522 LLC recently purchased the 14,670-square-foot retail building located at 7522 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from Port Charlotte's Bacon Properties, LLC, for $2.1 million. The building is currently being leased by Fortunoff Backyard Store. Eric Massey and Ben Graham of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller in the recent sale.