  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

A Sarasota company recently purchased a 14,670-square-foot retail building from Port Charlotte's Bacon Properties, LLC.

By Staff 8/31/2018 at 10:24am

7522 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota's LV7522 LLC recently purchased the 14,670-square-foot retail building located at 7522 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from Port Charlotte's Bacon Properties, LLC, for $2.1 million. The building is currently being leased by Fortunoff Backyard Store. Eric Massey and Ben Graham of Michael Saunders & Company represented the seller in the recent sale.

Filed under
Fortunoff Backyard Store, Ben Graham, Eric Massey, Michael Saunders & Company, real estate, Biz Daily, Big Deals
Show Comments

Related Content

Deals

TV Station Owner Purchases New Space

06/11/2018 By Staff

Deals

Software Company Buys Osprey Suites for New Headquarters

04/03/2018 By Staff

Deals

Rosemary District Property Sold

04/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

03/07/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Ice, Ice Baby

Snowballs, a Chilly New Orleans Treat, Come to St. Armands Circle

11:26am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

At His Darwin Evolutionary Cuisine, Chef Darwin Santa Maria Has Found a New Home

10:43am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Van Wezel Makes Three New Marketing Department Hires

10:41am By Staff

Water Ways

Watercolor Artists, Teachers and Enthusiasts Gather for a Really Big Show

10:18am By Kay Kipling

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

08/30/2018 By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

08/30/2018 By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

08/30/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

08/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

In the Glow

Paris Bean, Co-Owner of the Green Bean Coffee House, Shares Her Clean Beauty Routine

12:51pm By Heather Dunhill

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

11:55am By Robert Plunket

Construction

Real Estate Marketing Company Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

10:51am By Staff

Deals

Retail Building Sold for $2.1 Million

10:24am By Staff

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Energy

'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

11:00am By Staff

New hires

Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering

10:32am By Staff

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

08/30/2018 By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

08/30/2018 By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

08/30/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe