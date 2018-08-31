'National Drive Electric Week' Starts Sept. 8

Sarasota County's sustainability office is celebrating National Drive Electric Week with two local events scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 15. Drive Electric Week was created to highlight the widespread availability of plug-in vehicles. At the local events, attendees will be able to examine different types of electric vehicles and take them for test drives. The Sept. 8 event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota; the Sept. 15 event also runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., but takes place at the Florida House Institute, 4454 Beneva Road, Sarasota.