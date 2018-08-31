New hires
Boat Manufacturer Names New Vice President of Engineering
Chris-Craft recently hired Ron Berman, who previously worked for Sea Ray.
The Manatee County-based boat manufacturer Chris-Craft recently hired Ron Berman as the company's vice president of engineering. Berman has 37 years of experience in product development, manufacturing and product management, and has led several design, engineering and development teams. Most recently, Berman served as a vice president of product portfolio at Sea Ray.