Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

Jill Wine-Banks Image: Courtesy Facebook

Jill Wine-Banks, a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal and a current MSNBC legal analyst, is speaking at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Democratic Club of Sarasota and the Longboat Key Democratic Club. The dinner begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Wine-Banks' talk will be titled "Discrimination, Obstruction of Justice & Attacks on the Free Press: The Dismantling of American Democracy." Tickets are $90.