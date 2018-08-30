  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

Jill Wine-Banks is speaking in Sarasota on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Staff 8/30/2018 at 1:36pm

Jill Wine-Banks

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Jill Wine-Banks, a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal and a current MSNBC legal analyst, is speaking at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Democratic Club of Sarasota and the Longboat Key Democratic Club. The dinner begins with check-in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Hyatt Regency, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Wine-Banks' talk will be titled "Discrimination, Obstruction of Justice & Attacks on the Free Press: The Dismantling of American Democracy." Tickets are $90.

Filed under
law, media, Biz Daily, politics
Show Comments

Related Content

Law

Osprey Attorney Sets New Legal Precedent for Injured Workers

07/25/2018 By Staff

Law

Attorney Recognized for Expertise in Construction Law

08/29/2018 By Staff

Politics

Deadline to Register to Vote in Primaries Is Monday

07/27/2018 By Staff

Media

Radio Station Shifts Format

06/28/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

08/29/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

08/29/2018 By Ilene Denton

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Atlanta Braves Announce Date of First Game in New Spring Training Facility

1:56pm By Staff

Entertainment

Movie Rental Shop Closing

1:27pm By Staff

Time travel

Vickie Oldham Kicks Off Monthly Newtown Bus Tours This Weekend

10:21am By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

9:15am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

08/29/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

08/29/2018 By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

08/29/2018 By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

08/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

1:44pm By Staff

Politics

Watergate Prosecutor, MSNBC Analyst to Speak at Democratic Fundraiser

1:36pm By Staff

Wax On

Half Moon Wax Wraps Offer an Environmentally Friendly Alternative to Plastic Wrap

8:00am By Ashley Cooper

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

08/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

08/29/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

08/29/2018 By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe