Next Giving Challenge Scheduled for April 2020

Community Foundation of Sarasota County president and CEO Roxie Jerde Image: Courtesy Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County announced Thursday that its next Giving Challenge event will take place in April 2020. The event, which assists nonprofits by creating an easy portal through which to donate and offering matching grants and other prizes, has raised $40 million for more than 630 organizations serving Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties since it launched in 2012. The 2020 Giving Challenge will run from noon on Tuesday, April 28, to noon on Wednesday, April 29.