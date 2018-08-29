Trend Report: Mix and Match

Winging It

Regarded as the “chair-maker of chair-makers,” Danish design legend Hans J. Wegner sketched the Wing Chair ($5,405) in 1960. The sculptural lines tick the form and function boxes, but the genius design is also exceptionally comfortable. Soft Square, 1506 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, (941) 554-4068

Flash Forward

This chic LED chandelier titled Astoria ($1,768) uses tapered metal holders and opal matte etched glass shades for retro appeal. Cool, too, that the shades are a wink to old camera flashbulbs. Bee Ridge Lighting, 3909 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, (941) 922-2626

Martini, Anyone?

There’s something old-school-entertaining about a drinks cart making the rounds at a soirée. The Russo Bar Cart ($199.95) is subtly striking, with its metallic gold frame set against the white faux leather trays, all atop convenient rolling casters. ZGallerie, 140 University Town Center Drive, #156, Sarasota, (941) 702-2563

Comfort Zone

The classic Chesterfield ($3,895) endures. This imposing sofa, at 95-inches-by-34.75-inches-by-26.5 inches, is an updated take, featuring distressed top-grain black leather and a weathered oak base. The Sarasota Collection Home Store, 622 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 955-8313

Fire Light

Kenneth Cobonpue’s futuristic Dragon’s Tail table lamp ($810) was inspired by childhood tales about the auspicious power of dragons and taps into the Japanese art of origami for maximum impact. Home Resource, 741 Central Ave., Sarasota, (941) 366-6690

This Old Table

A thick oak table top with turned trestle legs ($1,495) brings a feeling of family tradition into any dining room. Here the reclaimed wood has been bleached to remove years of paint, then finished with a neutral stain, soft lacquer and layers of wax. Easy to pair with a modern chandelier, bench or chairs to complete the look. European Traditions, 7488 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, (941) 921-5616

Center of Attention

Antiques like this 18th-century English George III mahogany bottle carrier ($2,650) become focal points, grounding the living space. This piece was fashioned with a handsome stand with a shaped apron, cabriole legs and pointed pad feet. Steven Postans Antiques, 7881 15th St. E., Sarasota, (941) 359-9898