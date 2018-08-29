Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

Angela Adams Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Angela Adams in its Lakewood Ranch office. Adams initially joined the company in 2002 as part of the firm's accounting division and later worked with its title division and as an executive assistant to firm president Drayton Saunders. She has also worked in the marketing industry, serving over 1,200 clients in design, sales and customer service. She is also the owner of Create U DIY Workshop, which helps family and friends have fun while creating do-it-yourself projects.