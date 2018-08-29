Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

A Great Dane and his human at Yappy Hour. Image: Everett Dennison

Motorworks Brewery goes to the dogs the third Sunday afternoon of each month when it opens its beer garden to a Yappy Hour Extravaganza, presented by the nonprofit Animal Network. Depending on the time of year, some 40 to 200 people and their furry friends—from the heftiest Great Dane to the tiniest chihuahua—participate, raising thousands of dollars through the purchase of silent auction items for a different animal nonprofit each month. “We help the organizations not only make money, but make friends,” says board chair Pam Freni.

The Animal Network, whose motto is “helping people help animals,” partners with other rescue organizations to offer free or low-cost spay and neuter and microchipping, as well as funding food and medical care for pets of indigent people. “We make sure all the pets that are loved continue to be loved,” says Freni.

The next Yappy Hour Extravaganza is Sept. 18 at the brewery, 1014 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton. Visit animalnetworkinc.com for details.