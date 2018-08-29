Attorney Recognized for Expertise in Construction Law

J. Ben Vitale Image: Courtesy Bobbi Jayne Vitale

Attorney J. Ben Vitale of Sarasota's Vitale Law was recently recognized by the Florida Bar as a board certified specialist in construction law. Of more than 100,000 attorneys licensed to practice law in Florida, only 387 lawyers in the state, and only 11 in Sarasota and Manatee counties, are board certified in construction law, according to a press release from Vitale's firm. Vitale earned his juris doctor degree from Vanderbilt University Law School and a bachelor of arts from the University of Florida. He focuses his practice in the fields of construction law, complex and commercial litigation, business litigation, real estate litigation and contract law.