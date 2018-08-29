  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Law

Attorney Recognized for Expertise in Construction Law

Attorney J. Ben Vitale of Sarasota's Vitale Law was recently named a board certified specialist in construction law.

By Staff 8/29/2018 at 9:10am

J. Ben Vitale

Image: Courtesy Bobbi Jayne Vitale

Attorney J. Ben Vitale of Sarasota's Vitale Law was recently recognized by the Florida Bar as a board certified specialist in construction law. Of more than 100,000 attorneys licensed to practice law in Florida, only 387 lawyers in the state, and only 11 in Sarasota and Manatee counties, are board certified in construction law, according to a press release from Vitale's firm. Vitale earned his juris doctor degree from Vanderbilt University Law School and a bachelor of arts from the University of Florida. He focuses his practice in the fields of construction law, complex and commercial litigation, business litigation, real estate litigation and contract law.

Filed under
construction, Florida Bar, law, Biz Daily
Show Comments

Related Content

Deals

Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

06/06/2018 By Staff

Deals

Seven Downtown Properties Change Hands

05/23/2018 By Staff

Law

Osprey Attorney Sets New Legal Precedent for Injured Workers

07/25/2018 By Staff

Law

Estate and Trust Attorney Joins Law Firm

07/09/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Eliza Ann's Labor Day Pool Party, Woodstock Revival Festival Re-Do and More Dining Events

11:52am By Ashley Cooper

Skip the Straw

A New Group Works to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic

9:06am By Megan McDonald

Yap!

Motorworks Brewery Goes to the Dogs—for a Good Cause

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Unity Awards 2019

Nominate Now for the 2019 Unity Awards!

08/27/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Shades of Noel Coward Appear in FST Play Reading

5:05pm By Kay Kipling

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

12:24pm By Kay Kipling

What I've Learned

At 74, Tony Jacklin Has Never Been Happier

8:00am By David Hackett

Civil Rights

Sincerely, the Black Kids Examines Racism on College Campuses

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Preview

Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

08/27/2018 By Audrey Warne

Unity Awards 2019

Nominate Now for the 2019 Unity Awards!

08/27/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Let's Party

How to Throw a Fabulous Party

8:00am By Vanessa Blankenship

Ageless Beauty

'It Felt Liberating': Model Roxanne Gould Defies the Fashion Industry's Expectations About Aging

8:00am By Megan McDonald

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Realtor Joins Lakewood Ranch Office

9:46am By Staff

Mix It Up

Trend Report: Mix and Match

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Music Behind Bars

Can Music Help Prisoners Dealing with the Stresses of Incarceration?

12:24pm By Kay Kipling

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

11:31am By Nancy Joy Cook

Gifts Guide

Three Recent Mega-Gifts Signal a Seismic Shift in Sarasota's Philanthropic Landscape

11:10am By Ilene Denton

From the Editor

From the Editor: Betty Schoenbaum's Love and Philanthropy Helped Shape Sarasota

10:43am By Susan Burns

Data

Consumer Confidence Rises

10:04am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

A Path Forward

Should the Legacy Trail Be Extended?

11:36am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

New Flights Between Sarasota and Philadelphia Start in December

08/28/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Fertile Ground

Open Arms Surrogacy Celebrates Its 15th Year Helping Couples Who Struggle With Infertility

11:31am By Nancy Joy Cook

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe