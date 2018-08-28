Hospitality
New Downtown Hotel in the Works
Hotelier L. Ronald S. Gray is working with Hoyt Architects, Gilbane Building Company and the design firm Cooper Carry to build Hotel Laurent, a 10-story, 140-room boutique hotel to be located at 20 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota. Plans for the hotel include dining, a spa and gym, a private concierge floor and a rooftop pool. The groundbreaking for Hotel Laurent is scheduled for 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.