New Downtown Hotel in the Works

A rendering of Hotel Laurent Image: Courtesy Britney Guertin

Hotelier L. Ronald S. Gray is working with Hoyt Architects, Gilbane Building Company and the design firm Cooper Carry to build Hotel Laurent, a 10-story, 140-room boutique hotel to be located at 20 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota. Plans for the hotel include dining, a spa and gym, a private concierge floor and a rooftop pool. The groundbreaking for Hotel Laurent is scheduled for 2019 and construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.