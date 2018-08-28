College Hires New Financial Aid Director

  1. News & City Life
State College of Florida recently hired Andrea Lachapelle, who previously worked at the Community College of Rhode Island.

By Staff 8/28/2018 at 11:28am

Andrea Lachapelle

Image: Courtesy Jamie Smith

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota recently hired Andrea Lachapelle as its director of financial aid. Lachapelle previously served as the interim director of financial aid at the Community College of Rhode Island. Lachapelle will be responsible for the management, coordination and oversight of State College of Florida's financial aid services, implementing the college’s financial aid policies and enforcing federal guidelines to support and enhance customer service, enrollment and retention.

