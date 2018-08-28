Business Development Workshop for Those in Newtown and North Sarasota Starts Sept. 11

The City of Sarasota is partnering with SCORE, CareerSource Suncoast, Sarasota County, the SunTrust Foundation and Wells Fargo to offer a free 10-week workshop for entrepreneurs that focuses on Newtown and other neighborhoods in north Sarasota. The Introduction to Business Development class runs 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays between Sept. 11 and Nov. 20 and takes place at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 John Rivers St., Sarasota. The class will include classroom training, one-on-one counseling and networking, with a focus on assessing one's entrepreneurial skills, determining whether one has a strong business concept and how to grow a business.