'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

Sandy Albano (left) and Samantha Albano Image: Courtesy Sheryl Vieira

Sandy Albano and her daughter, Samantha Albano, recently opened Purify, an "urban sweat lodge" located at 533 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. The lodge offers infrared bedding. According to a press release, a 50-minute session "strengthens the immune system, eases migraines, increases blood circulation, enhances quality of sleep, reduces stress, eases joint pain and burns between 600-1,200 calories."