Public Relations Association Honors Top Members
Winners included Lisa Cedrone, Shelby Isaacson, Eleni Kouvatsos and Sheryl Vieira.
Rhonda Leiberick of Habitat for Humanity Sarasota was recently installed as the president of the board of directors of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association for 2018-2019. The change was made at a recent awards ceremony, during which the organization honored members for their work during the past year. Winners included:
- Lisa Cedrone, member of the year
- Shelby Isaacson, Ginya Carnahan promoting the profession award winner
- Eleni Kouvatsos, Thomas Nunan rising star award winner
- Sheryl Vieira, Ginnie Duffey Troyer award of professionalism winner