Public Relations Association Honors Top Members

From left to right: Florida Public Relations Association award winners Eleni Kouvatsos and Lisa Cedrone, new chapter president Rhonda Leiberick, and award winners Shelby Isaacson, Tara Poulton and Sheryl Vieira Image: Courtesy Laura Coyle

Rhonda Leiberick of Habitat for Humanity Sarasota was recently installed as the president of the board of directors of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association for 2018-2019. The change was made at a recent awards ceremony, during which the organization honored members for their work during the past year. Winners included: