Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

Heather Sniffen Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Heather Sniffen in its Lakewood Ranch office. Before working in real estate, Sniffen worked as a compliance and quality control analyst for a Fortune 500 company. She serves on the board of the Manatee County Library Foundation, is a member of Entre Nous and is a past member of the Junior League of Manatee County and the Sarasota Arts Council.