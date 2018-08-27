  1. Home & Real Estate
Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Heather Sniffen.

By Staff 8/27/2018 at 10:23am

Heather Sniffen

Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Heather Sniffen in its Lakewood Ranch office. Before working in real estate, Sniffen worked as a compliance and quality control analyst for a Fortune 500 company. She serves on the board of the Manatee County Library Foundation, is a member of Entre Nous and is a past member of the Junior League of Manatee County and the Sarasota Arts Council.

