Big Business Expo, Networking Event Set for Nov. 7
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and Manatee Chamber of Commerce event draws more than 150 exhibitors and 1,000 attendees.
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce are together hosting an expo and business networking event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. The event, which takes place each year, includes more than 150 exhibitors and attracts more than 1,000 attendees. Admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under; it offers free food from Chamber restaurants and caterers, a cash bar and door prizes.