Big Business Expo, Networking Event Set for Nov. 7

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Manatee Chamber of Commerce are together hosting an expo and business networking event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. The event, which takes place each year, includes more than 150 exhibitors and attracts more than 1,000 attendees. Admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under; it offers free food from Chamber restaurants and caterers, a cash bar and door prizes.