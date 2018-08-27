  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Preview

Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

The free, family-friendly exhibition opens with an art walk from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31.

By Audrey Warne 8/27/2018 at 4:11pm

Taylor Robenalt, Contrasting Swans, porcelain under glaze and luster cone oxidation.

Image: Courtesy Ringling College of Art and Design

From Aug. 31 to Oct. 3, Ringling College of Art and Design (RCAD) will feature the work of its faculty and School of Continuing Studies staff in an annual exhibition highlighting on-campus talent. The faculty work will be on display in the Lois and David Stulberg Gallery; work by the School of Continuing Studies staff members as well as work from the Englewood Art Center will be on display in the Richard and Barbara Basch and Willis Smith galleries.

“The exhibitions showcase all of the various talents that we have on campus,” says Tim Jaeger, Campus and Community Engagement Manager of the Ringling College Galleries. “It’s a group exhibition reflecting all of the various majors that we have on campus, so it’s a wonderful way for our attendees to get a really good idea of what it is that we have to offer.”

To celebrate the show’s opening on Friday, Aug. 31, RCAD will host the first of a series of art walks intended to increase the Sarasota community’s participation in RCAD’s upcoming exhibition season. All shows are free and open to the public. The Aug. 31 art walk will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature six different art exhibitions: the faculty exhibition, the School of Continuing Studies show, a selection of work by alumnus and faculty member Octavio Perez, a fine art show, a show about the alt-right, as well as a selection of work by current students.

Diederik Tamson, Crush, photographic print.

Image: Courtesy Ringling College of Art and Design

“This particular art walk is a great way to see alumni work, current student work, our School of Continuing Studies works and then all of our alumni as well,” says Jaeger. “That’s a couple of hundred artworks at least, from paintings and drawings, prints to photographs, participatory artworks, everything from large to small works, and it’s family friendly as well.”

The faculty and continuing studies show currently has 26 artists participating and features over a dozen different media including video pieces, printmaking, drawing, large-scale photography, digital works and creative writing. There is no curation process for the show; only the size and number of works submitted are regulated. “It’s always interesting to see what faculty members are working on or in which direction their work has changed,” says Jaeger. “I think that as much as the public is curious about what is being featured in the exhibition, so are the faculty. They’re wondering what their peers are working on and what they’re submitting. Every year it’s a really interesting exhibition. Everybody just makes what they make and then they put it on the wall and light it up.”

For more information about the faculty or School of Continuing studies show as well as about RCAD’s fall exhibition programming, visit ringling.edu/galleries or call the gallery at (941) 359-7563.

Filed under
art exhibition, Sarasota arts, arts, Ringling College of Art & Design, ringling college
Show Comments

Related Content

Preview

Ezra Masch's VOLUMES Opens This Weekend at the Ringling

08/08/2018 By Audrey Warne

Preview

This Sarasota Group Is One of the Oldest Women's Arts Collectives in the U.S.

06/28/2018 By Audrey Warne

Local Hero

New Portrait Honors Groundbreaking African-American Physician

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Education

Ringling College Receives $1 Million Donation

06/05/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Unity Awards 2019

Nominate Now for the 2019 Unity Awards!

08/27/2018 By Staff

Philanthropy

Grant Goes to Support Nonprofit's Culinary Training Program

08/23/2018 By Staff

10 Bucks Or Less

Tamiami Tacos Offers Budget-Friendly Mexican Food Inside an Exxon Station

08/23/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

08/27/2018 By Audrey Warne

Unity Awards 2019

Nominate Now for the 2019 Unity Awards!

08/27/2018 By Staff

Preview

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces More of the Coming Season

08/27/2018 By Kay Kipling

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 23-29

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sonic Youth

Meet Youth Antics, Four Friends Who Make Candy-Coated Indie Rock

08/22/2018 By Audrey Warne

Fashion & Shopping

Beauty

New Skin Care Lounge Opens

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

08/17/2018 By Heather Duhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Au Revoir

Three Local Boutiques are Shuttering

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Michael Saunders Adds New Agent to Lakewood Ranch Office

08/27/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Drop

08/24/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Wood-Filled Home in Bungalow Hill

08/24/2018 By Robert Plunket

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Nonprofits

Builder Breaks Ground on New Foster Family Home

08/23/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Developer Finalizes Design, Construction Team for New Condo

08/23/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Education

College Hires New Financial Aid Director

11:28am By Staff

Hospitality

New Downtown Hotel in the Works

11:18am By Staff

Calendar

Big Business Expo, Networking Event Set for Nov. 7

08/27/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Public Relations Association Honors Top Members

08/27/2018 By Staff

Unity Awards 2019

Nominate Now for the 2019 Unity Awards!

08/27/2018 By Staff

Law

Intellectual Property Attorney Named President of Inn of Court

08/24/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

St. Armands Circle Named to Travel Website's 'Hall of Fame'

07/12/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Chicago Start in December

07/05/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Wellness

'Urban Sweat Lodge' Opens

08/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

08/24/2018 By Staff

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe