Faculty Exhibition Opens at Ringling College of Art and Design

Taylor Robenalt, Contrasting Swans, porcelain under glaze and luster cone oxidation. Image: Courtesy Ringling College of Art and Design

From Aug. 31 to Oct. 3, Ringling College of Art and Design (RCAD) will feature the work of its faculty and School of Continuing Studies staff in an annual exhibition highlighting on-campus talent. The faculty work will be on display in the Lois and David Stulberg Gallery; work by the School of Continuing Studies staff members as well as work from the Englewood Art Center will be on display in the Richard and Barbara Basch and Willis Smith galleries.

“The exhibitions showcase all of the various talents that we have on campus,” says Tim Jaeger, Campus and Community Engagement Manager of the Ringling College Galleries. “It’s a group exhibition reflecting all of the various majors that we have on campus, so it’s a wonderful way for our attendees to get a really good idea of what it is that we have to offer.”

To celebrate the show’s opening on Friday, Aug. 31, RCAD will host the first of a series of art walks intended to increase the Sarasota community’s participation in RCAD’s upcoming exhibition season. All shows are free and open to the public. The Aug. 31 art walk will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature six different art exhibitions: the faculty exhibition, the School of Continuing Studies show, a selection of work by alumnus and faculty member Octavio Perez, a fine art show, a show about the alt-right, as well as a selection of work by current students.

Diederik Tamson, Crush, photographic print. Image: Courtesy Ringling College of Art and Design

“This particular art walk is a great way to see alumni work, current student work, our School of Continuing Studies works and then all of our alumni as well,” says Jaeger. “That’s a couple of hundred artworks at least, from paintings and drawings, prints to photographs, participatory artworks, everything from large to small works, and it’s family friendly as well.”

The faculty and continuing studies show currently has 26 artists participating and features over a dozen different media including video pieces, printmaking, drawing, large-scale photography, digital works and creative writing. There is no curation process for the show; only the size and number of works submitted are regulated. “It’s always interesting to see what faculty members are working on or in which direction their work has changed,” says Jaeger. “I think that as much as the public is curious about what is being featured in the exhibition, so are the faculty. They’re wondering what their peers are working on and what they’re submitting. Every year it’s a really interesting exhibition. Everybody just makes what they make and then they put it on the wall and light it up.”

For more information about the faculty or School of Continuing studies show as well as about RCAD’s fall exhibition programming, visit ringling.edu/galleries or call the gallery at (941) 359-7563.