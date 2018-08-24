Real estate
Sales of New Homes Drop
Sales of new single-family homes dropped by 1.7 percent between June and July, according to new figures.
Sales of new single-family homes dropped by 1.7 percent between June and July, according to new figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sales declined in the Northeast and South, while rising in the Midwest and West. The July figure remained 12.8 percent higher than the number of new home sales in July 2017.