Intellectual Property Attorney Named President of Inn of Court

Douglas Cherry Image: Courtesy Kathryn Mihalcik

Douglas Cherry, a partner in the Sarasota office of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, was recently installed as president of The Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court for the 2018-2019 term. The Inn is made up of judges, lawyers, legal educators and law students who work to promote excellence in legal advocacy, foster greater understanding of the American legal system, help the development of law students and more. Cherry is board certified in intellectual property law; his practice focuses on intellectual property consulting, acquisition, licensing and litigation. He also focuses on technology law.