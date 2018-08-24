Health and Wellness Nurse Named Statewide 'Employee of the Year'

Mary Ann Ociesa and Bruce Jones, a LeadingAge Florida advocate. Image: Courtesy Christine Clyne

Mary Ann Ociesa, the health and wellness nurse at Venice's Village on the Isle, was recently honored as the “Employee of the Year” by LeadingAge Florida at its 55th annual conference. The award recognizes an employee in LeadingAge Florida’s member communities, which includes more than 25,000 employees in approximately 350 elder care organizations in Florida. The “Employee of the Year” award recognizes an individual who demonstrates extraordinary dedication, provides excellent customer service, delivers outstanding job performance and shows a commitment to the enhancement of residents' quality of life.