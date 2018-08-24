Conservation Foundation Ranked as State's Top Charity

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast president Christine Johnson Image: Courtesy conservationfoundation.com

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast was recently selected as the top charity in Florida by Business.org. The site based its rankings on measures of financial accountability, transparency and administrative-to-program cost ratios. Business.org uses data assembled by Charity Navigator and public reviews to compile its assessments. The Conservation Foundation works with landowners, businesses and government to protect the character and natural integrity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast.