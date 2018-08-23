Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 23-29

The cast of Gilbert & Sullivan Unplugged. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Opening Aug. 23

Florida Studio Theatre brings us a modern twist on the marvelously witty Victorian-era British writing duo in its final Summer Sidekicks Cabaret show of the season, with songs from their classic operettas HMS Pinafore, The Mikado and Pirates of Penzance sung like The Beatles, Mumford & Sons and others would have sung them. Thru Sept. 23 in FST’s Court Cabaret.

James FitzGerald Image: Brendan Ragan

Thru Sept. 2

Still time to catch Urbanite Theatre’s production of presents Will Eno’s “glowingly dark, profoundly moving” (New York Times) tragicomedy about confronting the inevitability of death. Our own Kay Kipling says it has plenty of “emotional rewards.”

Aug. 25

Yes, we know public school started last week, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking the kids to this free celebration—live music, food trucks, bounce house and more—plus you’ll get to meet the teachers at the Music Compound, a local music school for all ages.

Kristofer Geddie Image: Courtesy Venice Theatre

Thru Aug. 26

Just two shows remain in Venice Theatre’s lively summer cabaret series: “Tony’s Girls,” a musical salute to Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals from popular community theater regulars Kim Kollar and Bobbi Eschenbach on Aug. 23-25; and “Something Good: The Rodgers and Hammerstein Songbook,” starring Venice Theatre’s director of diversity Kristofer Geddie.