Tamiami Tacos Offers Budget-Friendly Mexican Food Inside an Exxon Station

This tiny four-table restaurant serves both drivers cruising by on 41 and boaters puttering along on nearby Bowlees Creek.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 8/23/2018 at 9:53am

Chicken, beef and pork tacos from Tamiami Tacos

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Among the specialty combos at Tamiami Tacos, you’ll find a platter dubbed the “Million Dollar Taco.” What’s included? Two tacos, a small fountain drink, a small order of chips and the clincher—a Florida Lottery ticket.

Whether you hit the jackpot or not, you’ll come out ahead just by virtue of visiting this tiny four-table restaurant, which is parked inside an Exxon station that serves both drivers cruising by on 41 and boaters puttering along on nearby Bowlees Creek. A 4-inch taco here costs a measly $1.50; a 6-inch taco runs $2.25. Burritos, quesadillas, nachos and wraps start at $4.95 and top out at $6.95. You can easily grab lunch for two for less than half what it costs to refill even the most fuel-efficient of vehicles, and you won’t be disappointed.

The tacos come in a variety of styles. A signature “Tamiami taco” just means that the protein—braised chicken, beef or pork—is served in a flour tortilla and dressed with pico de gallo, cheese, lettuce and cabbage. The pork is the standout. A tad sweet and even a little smoky, it tastes not unlike pulled pork, but the condiments place it firmly south of the border. Braised chicken, which ordinarily turns so dry, is juicy and flavorful, as is the ground beef.

If you’re eating with a friend (and you should be), don’t skip an order of chips, fried fresh and served with a generous bowl of the shop’s lime-strong salsa. And be sure to stop by on a Friday for popular fish tacos, gussied up with a mango chutney. Even if you strike out with your Lotto ticket, you’ll feel like a million bucks.

Tamiami Tacos is located inside the Exxon Marina Market, 6920 U.S. 41, Bradenton, and is open "10-ish" a.m. to "5-ish" p.m. daily. Delivery is offered 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more info, call (941) 216-3257. Read past 10 Bucks Or Less columns here.

Mexican cuisine, Mexican food, 10 Bucks Or Less, restaurant news, restaurants, ExxonMobil, tacos
