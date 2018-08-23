  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

Funds for the restoration were donated in honor of Ron McCarty, retiring Keeper of the Ca’ d’Zan.

By Ilene Denton 8/23/2018 at 3:06pm

The Ringling's restored reflecting pool.

Image: Courtesy Photo

With the snip of a giant ribbon Thursday morning, the Ringling Museum both unveiled the newly restored reflecting pool in front of the Ca’ d’Zan mansion and paid an emotional farewell to Ron McCarty, the 38-year employee who has overseen decades of restoration efforts at John and Mable Ringling’s fantastical Venetian Gothic mansion.   

McCarty, who will be retiring Aug. 31, has been Keeper of the Ca’ d’Zan for 20 years; for 18 years before that, he was a museum registrar deeply involved in conservation efforts at the state-owned museum complex.

Ron McCarty inside the Ca d'Zan.

Image: Courtesy Photo

At the ribbon-cutting.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Speakers at the dedication—including Betsie Bolger Mott, representing the Bolger family Foundation, which funded the reflecting pool restoration in McCarty’s honor—praised the retiring curator’s leadership, stewardship, institutional memory and “magic touch,” as Bolger Mott put it, in keeping John and Mable Ringling’s legacy alive.

In the audience at the event was Harriet Burns Stieff, whose father, Owen Burns, built the Ca’ d’Zan in the 1920s for the Ringlings.

The reflecting pool restoration project is part of The Ringling’s $100 million Ringling Inspires capital and endowment campaign, which also has yielded the new Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion, the Center for Asian Art the Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art and other restoration efforts at the Ca’ d’Zan. Two other major projects that also are part of the campaign were funded by the Bolger Foundation: the David F. Bolger Campiello and Bolger Promenade and the David F. Bolger Playspace.

A vintage photo of the reflecting pool.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Filed under
ringling museum
Show Comments
In this Article

The Ringling

Museum 5401 Bay Shore Road

The internationally recognized John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art features European (especially Baroque), American and Asian art. Cà d’Zan is the Ringli...

Related Content

Ringling Museum

Ca d'Zan Curator Ron McCarty Says Good-Bye

07/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Ezra Masch's VOLUMES Opens This Weekend at the Ringling

08/08/2018 By Audrey Warne

Art Works

Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

03/22/2018 By Staff

Female Factor

A Lifelong Passion for Sports Led Beth Green to Help Build the Women's Sports Museum

06/27/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Philanthropy

Grant Goes to Support Nonprofit's Culinary Training Program

08/23/2018 By Staff

10 Bucks Or Less

Tamiami Tacos Offers Budget-Friendly Mexican Food Inside an Exxon Station

08/23/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

First Bite

Chef Judi Finds Authentic Cuban Fare at Rincon Cubano

08/20/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 23-29

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sonic Youth

Meet Youth Antics, Four Friends Who Make Candy-Coated Indie Rock

08/22/2018 By Audrey Warne

Preview

Artist Series Concerts Lines Up Its 23rd Season

08/17/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Aug. 16-22

08/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Music

Chorus Names New Business Manager

08/16/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Blogger and Nonprofit Champion Tianna Boswell Talks Beauty

08/17/2018 By Heather Duhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Au Revoir

Three Local Boutiques are Shuttering

08/16/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Style

Salon Training Academy Named to 'Salons of the Year' List

08/09/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Historic Preservation

Ringling Museum Dedicates Restored Ca’ d’Zan Reflecting Pool

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Nonprofits

Builder Breaks Ground on New Foster Family Home

08/23/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Developer Finalizes Design, Construction Team for New Condo

08/23/2018 By Staff

Preservation

A 1936 Siesta Key Cottage Finds a New Home at Triangle Ranch

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

History Lessons

Free tours of Hermitage Artist Retreat Set for Sept. 7, 14 and 21

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

Fifth Annual Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Paul Rudolph

08/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Marketing

Advertising Technology Company Wins Global Award

08/23/2018 By Staff

New hires

Construction Firm Hires Former Intern as Superintendent

08/23/2018 By Staff

Sonic Youth

Meet Youth Antics, Four Friends Who Make Candy-Coated Indie Rock

08/22/2018 By Audrey Warne

Nonprofits

Education Foundation Adds Six New Board Members

08/22/2018 By Staff

Environment

Lawmakers Hosting Red Tide Town Hall Saturday

08/22/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida No. 1 in Ranking of Growth of Women-Owned Businesses

08/22/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives

08/20/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Airline to Begin Offering Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Cleveland

08/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airbnb Names Local Properties Most Often Added to User 'Wish Lists'

07/26/2018 By Staff

Eat Drink Jump

These Three Party Boats Offer the Ultimate Sarasota Summer Experience

07/26/2018 By Isaac Eger and Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

St. Armands Circle Named to Travel Website's 'Hall of Fame'

07/12/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Chicago Start in December

07/05/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Moodtopia

Deepak Chopra's Go-To Herbalist Shares Her Secrets to Managing Our Moods

08/23/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Seafood Safety

Is Gulf Seafood Safe to Eat?

08/21/2018 By Audrey Warne

Health care

Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

08/21/2018 By Staff

Holistic Beauty

Luxury Skincare Pioneer Tammy Fender Talks Natural Skincare and 'Slow Beauty'

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Clean & Green

Surfer and Eir NYC Founder Jun Lee Talks Sports Recovery and Skincare

08/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Health care

Orthopedic Practice Names New Revenue Cycle Director, Surgery Center Director

08/17/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe