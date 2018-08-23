  1. Eat & Drink
Grant Goes to Support Nonprofit's Culinary Training Program

Loveland Center's Hearty Kitchen Academy is designed to teach, train and help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment.

By Staff 8/23/2018 at 11:34am

Loveland Center's Hearty Kitchen Academy

Image: Courtesy Scott Carpenter

Venice's Loveland Center recently received a grant from the James W. Wherritt Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support its Hearty Kitchen Academy. The Hearty Kitchen Academy is a culinary program designed to teach, train and help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities find employment. The funds will be used to acquire equipment that will help individuals in wheelchairs and those with other abilities participate in the program and help maintain the Hearty Kitchen facility. Established in 1962, Loveland Center is a 501(c)(3) that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.

