Construction Firm Hires Former Intern as Superintendent

Mitchell Burchett Image: Alicia King Robinson

The commercial construction company Halfacre Construction Company recently hired Mitchell Burchett, a former intern, as a superintendent in its Lakewood Ranch-based office. In his new role, Burchett will manage and oversee the construction of buildings, address potential issues, coordinate with subcontractors and review plan changes. Born and raised in Sarasota, Burchett recently received his bachelor’s degree in business management from The University of Alabama.