Advertising Technology Company Wins Global Award

Sarasota's Revcontent recently won the “Best Overall AdTech Solution” award from MarTech Breakthrough, an organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing technology industry. Revcontent is a content recommendation network that reaches billions of people per month. The mission of the MarTech awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research, customer experience and more.