Sarasota County Home, Condo Sales Up Over Last Year

Sales of single-family homes in Sarasota County declined between June and July, but the July figure grew by 3.1 percent when compared to the July 2017 number, according to new statistics released Wednesday by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Sales of single-family homes totaled 704 in July, down from 798 in June, but 3.1 percent higher than the 683 sales recorded last July. Sales of townhouses and condos also declined between June and July, but the July figure remained 11.4 percent higher than the June 2017 number. Median sale prices also increased: Home sales prices increased by 8 percent year-over-year, while condo sale prices increased 8.3 percent.