Florida No. 1 in Ranking of Growth of Women-Owned Businesses
Florida recorded the fastest growth in new women-owned businesses in the country between 2007 and 2018.
Florida ranks as the top state in the nation for growth in women-owned businesses in the last decade, according to a new report published by American Express. The report looks at the number of new businesses started by women each year going back to 1972. Florida recorded the fastest growth in new women-owned businesses between 2007 and 2018, according to the report, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina.