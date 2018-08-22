Education Foundation Adds Six New Board Members

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently added six new members to its board of directors. Nancy Harris, Kent Hayes and Anne Rollings are new members elected to serve three-year terms. Teacher and student representatives elected to one-year terms are B.J. Ivey, a teacher and coach at Riverview High School and the 2017 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year; Michael Feltovic, a senior at Riverview; and Stephanie Hawkins, a senior at North Port High School. Harris is a retired arts educator, museum archivist, oral historian and entrepreneur; Hayes is the director of client services at Sarasota's Tandem Construction; and Rollings is the manager of corporate office operations at Gecko’s Hospitality Group, the parent company of several local restaurants. The Foundation's mission is to enhance student potential, promote excellence in teaching and inspire education innovation.