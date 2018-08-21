Health care
Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce
The Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition last week awarded 22 scholarships totaling $74,000 to strengthen the region's nursing workforce and boost the number of nursing school instructors training students in the area. The scholarships are part of a grassroots plan to develop a robust pipeline of well-educated nurses to replace a wave of retiring nurses and ensure continued access to safe, high-quality care. The Nursing Action Coalition estimates that the region will face a shortage of nurses as soon as 2025.