Scholarships Awarded to Strengthen Nursing Workforce

From left to right: Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition co-founder Charles Baumann; Community Foundation of Sarasota County president and CEO Roxie Jerde; scholarship recipients Elizabeth Endress, Emily Koch, Kenneth Elliott, Dorothy Neufeld, Damon McIntyre and Nathalie Barr; Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition co-founder Jan Mauck; scholarship recipient Yulia Crosley; and Community Foundation of Sarasota County scholarships manager Earl Young Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

The Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition last week awarded 22 scholarships totaling $74,000 to strengthen the region's nursing workforce and boost the number of nursing school instructors training students in the area. The scholarships are part of a grassroots plan to develop a robust pipeline of well-educated nurses to replace a wave of retiring nurses and ensure continued access to safe, high-quality care. The Nursing Action Coalition estimates that the region will face a shortage of nurses as soon as 2025.