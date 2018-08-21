Economics Professor Wins Federal Reserve Institute Scholarship

Kristen Zaborski Image: Courtesy Toni Jefferies

Kristen Zaborski, an associate professor of economics at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, earned a scholarship to attend the Federal Reserve Institute held at the University of San Diego in June. The Institute offered seminars on a range of topics, including working with data, exploring careers in economics, everyday economics, the dual mandate of the Federal Reserve, economic stability, international trade, gross domestic product and economic growth. The Institute was sponsored by the California Council on Economic Education in partnership with regional Federal Reserve banks in St. Louis, Dallas, Atlanta and San Francisco. Zaborski was selected from hundreds of scholarship applicants.