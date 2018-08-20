Politics
Panel to Discuss November Ballot Initiatives
Participants will discuss the possible extension of the Legacy Trail, whether to allow most felons who have served their time to vote and more.
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club luncheon will feature a discussion of both local and statewide ballot initiatives that voters will decide on this November. The overview will be led by New College of Florida political science professor Frank Alcock and former state Sen. Lisa Carlton. They will discuss the possible extension of the Legacy Trail, potential changes to how Sarasota County Commission candidates are elected, whether to allow most felons who have served their time to vote and more. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Registration is $27-$32.