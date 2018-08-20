Homebuilder Confidence Edges Down

Confidence among homebuilders declined slightly this month, according to the most recent Housing Market Index reading published by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo. The Index stands at 67, down one point from July. The Index gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.”