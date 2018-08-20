Eleven Local Companies Named State 'Companies to Watch' Finalists

A Moke electric jeep built by Cruise Car, one of the local companies recently named to GrowFL's 'Florida Companies to Watch' finalist list Image: Courtesy Photo

Eleven companies from Sarasota and Manatee counties have been named as finalists for GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch list. The awards, now in their eighth year, honor 50 second-stage companies from around the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries. The local companies named finalists are:

Amistad Insurance, Sarasota

Commercial Energy Systems, LLC; Englewood

Cruise Car, Sarasota

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, Sarasota

MKM Sarasota, LLC; Sarasota

Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton

RND Automation & Engineering, Sarasota

Sarasota Medical Products, Inc.; Sarasota

Ultrafast Systems, Sarasota

U.S. Submergent Technologies, Sarasota

WG Wood Products, Sarasota

Winners will be announced in mid-September. GrowFL was created by the state in 2009 to help existing companies grow.