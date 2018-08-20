Economic development
Eleven Local Companies Named State 'Companies to Watch' Finalists
The awards, now in their eighth year, honor 50 second-stage companies from around the state.
Eleven companies from Sarasota and Manatee counties have been named as finalists for GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch list. The awards, now in their eighth year, honor 50 second-stage companies from around the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities and broadening new industries. The local companies named finalists are:
Amistad Insurance, Sarasota
Commercial Energy Systems, LLC; Englewood
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, Sarasota
MKM Sarasota, LLC; Sarasota
RND Automation & Engineering, Sarasota
Sarasota Medical Products, Inc.; Sarasota
Ultrafast Systems, Sarasota
U.S. Submergent Technologies, Sarasota
WG Wood Products, Sarasota
Winners will be announced in mid-September. GrowFL was created by the state in 2009 to help existing companies grow.