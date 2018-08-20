Hospitality
Anna Maria Island Resort Names Three New Executives
Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club recently hired Christopher Hunter, Noland Dunnan and Vincent Isbell.
Holmes Beach's Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club recently hired Christopher Hunter as general manager, Noland Dunnan as food and beverage manager and Vincent Isbell as director of engineering.
- Hunter will oversee the hiring of new staff and day-to-day operations at Waterline, as well as its sister property, Mainsail Beach Inn. With more than 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Hunter comes to Waterline from MGM Hotels & Resorts in Mississippi, where he worked for one and a half years as front service manager.
- Dunnan will oversee day-to-day operations, staff training and customer relations at Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen, the resort’s restaurant. Prior to joining Waterline, Dunnan served for more than a year as manager of Pier 22 in downtown Bradenton.
- Isbell will manage and direct daily operations and maintenance of the property, infrastructure and facilities. Isbell has over 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry and most recently worked at a hotel in Tampa.