Selby Gardens Signs CEO to 10-Year Contract

Jennifer Rominiecki Image: Barbara Banks

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Board of Trustees recently inked a 10-year contract with chief executive officer and president Jennifer Rominiecki. The board cited Rominiecki's successes over the last three years, including overhauling Selby Gardens’ fundraising and business operating model and setting a vision for its future, for its decision to enter into the new contract. Selby's overall earned revenues have increased by 59 percent since 2015, with a 47 percent increase in admissions and 60 percent growth in membership.