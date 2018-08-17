Orthopedic Practice Names New Revenue Cycle Director, Surgery Center Director

Iris Bernier Image: Courtesy Alicia King Robinson

Bradenton's Coastal Orthopedics recently hired Iris Bernier as its director of revenue cycle and promoted Jo-Ellen Converse to director of its Ambulatory Surgery Center. Bernier has more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of revenue cycle management and accounts receivable operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing all aspects of the billing cycle. Converse, meanwhile, has more than 24 years of experience and has worked as a registered nurse in Coastal Orthopedics’ Surgery Center since August 2017. She has specialized in critical care, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and pre-post ambulatory surgical care during her health care career. Coastal Orthopedics is home to 17 orthopedic surgeons and pain management physicians at four locations.