Philanthropy
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Names New Chief Financial Officer
The foundation recently hired Christine Stobaugh, previously the chief financial officer at Grain Management.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently hired Christine Stobaugh as its new chief financial officer. Stobaugh is responsible for maintaining the financial integrity of the foundation through direction of its financial, fund accounting and investment activities. Stobaugh most recently worked for eight years as the chief financial officer of Grain Management, a private equity firm focused on the communications sector with $750 million in assets under management.